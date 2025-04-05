Jayden Nelson Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Nelson is out for Saturday's match against Colorado due to a hamstring injury.
Nelson is heading to the sidelines for at least one contest, as he suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday's contest. This is a brutal blow for the club, as he has started in their past two games and four of his appearances this season. That said, this will force a change, with Pedro Viti as a likely replacement.
