Jayden Nelson

Jayden Nelson Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Nelson is out for Saturday's match against Colorado due to a hamstring injury.

Nelson is heading to the sidelines for at least one contest, as he suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday's contest. This is a brutal blow for the club, as he has started in their past two games and four of his appearances this season. That said, this will force a change, with Pedro Viti as a likely replacement.

Jayden Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

