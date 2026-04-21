Jayden Nelson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Nelson is doubtful due to a lower leg injury prior to the midweek meeting with San Jose Earthquakes.
Nelson is at risk of being excluded from upcoming contests following a 57-minute appearance in the last MLS game against Toronto. If the issue is serious enough for Nelson to be sidelined, Joseph Rosales will likely move to the left wing, with another player such as Christian Ramirez completing the starting lineup.
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