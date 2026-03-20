Jayden Nelson Injury: Questionable with hamstring issue
Nelson is at risk of missing the next match against Los Angeles FC due to a hamstring problem, his club announced Friday.
Nelson has featured as a left winger in all of the first four MLS games this year, so losing him would force the team to a change in the starting lineup. In that case, Jonathan Bell could be deployed in an attacking role. Nelson had yet to score or assist before suffering the injury.
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