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Jayden Nelson Injury: Questionable with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Nelson is at risk of missing the next match against Los Angeles FC due to a hamstring problem, his club announced Friday.

Nelson has featured as a left winger in all of the first four MLS games this year, so losing him would force the team to a change in the starting lineup. In that case, Jonathan Bell could be deployed in an attacking role. Nelson had yet to score or assist before suffering the injury.

Jayden Nelson
Austin FC
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