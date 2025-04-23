Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayden Nelson headshot

Jayden Nelson Injury: Will be in squad Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Nelson (hamstring) was spotted in training on Tuesday and will be in the squad for Thursday's clash against Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, coach Jesper Sorensen told the media, according to Har Journalist.

Nelson has been recovering well from his hamstring injury and was spotted in team training on Tuesday. He will be in the squad for Thursday's game after missing the last three league matches. He is expected to regain his starting role in the coming days after starting four of the first six games of the season prior to the injury.

Jayden Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now