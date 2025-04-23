Jayden Nelson Injury: Will be in squad Thursday

Nelson (hamstring) was spotted in training on Tuesday and will be in the squad for Thursday's clash against Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, coach Jesper Sorensen told the media, according to Har Journalist.

