Jayden Nelson News: Dishes assist in defeat
Nelson assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Chicago Fire.
Nelson fed the ball to Daniel Rios, who netted a shot from the left side of the box in the 14th minute of play. The assist marked the fourth of the season for Nelson, who also set a season high with 65 minutes played in the match. Additionally, this marked the third time in four appearances that he accounted for at least one shot on target.
