Jayden Nelson News: Features off bench in CONCACAF

Nelson (hamstring) featured off the bench in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Nelson was expected to be back on Thursday and featured for eight minutes at the end of the game, making his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the previous three matches. That said, he will likely find a starting spot in the coming games after building his fitness gradually.