Jayden Nelson News: Goal, assist on debut
Nelson scored one goal and assisted thrice from three shots and five chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Portland Timbers.
Nelson's debut for Vancouver went about as perfectly as possible, he scored, assisted and looked immediately dangerous down the flank. The winger will have some competition for minutes when everyone is fit, but he looked good next to Brian White and Ryan Gauld, and should be a strong contributor when healthy.
