Jayden Nelson News: Heads to Championship
Nelson has joined Bolton Wanderers from Austin FC, the club announced.
Nelson recorded two goals and an assist in 13 MLS matches for Austin after arriving from Vancouver in a December 2025 deal. Head coach of Austin Davy Arnaud said Nelson had expressed a desire to make the move to Europe at this stage of his career. The move to the Championship gives him a fresh European opportunity after previous stints with Rosenborg and a loan at SSV Ulm.
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