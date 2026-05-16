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Jayden Nelson News: On bench against SKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Nelson (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's game versus Sporting Kansas City.

Nelson missed three MLS contests before completing his rehabilitation from an injury he suffered on May 3. He'll likely return to action as a substitute and will then remain in contention with Owen Wolff and Jon Gallagher. In that case, Nelson should have decent chances to increase his count of two goals, which currently ranks third on the squad.

Jayden Nelson
Austin FC
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