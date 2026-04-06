Jayden Nelson News: Scores one goal off bench

Nelson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Nelson entered at halftime in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, scoring his first goal of the season with a clinical strike early in the second half after a deflected pass from Myrto Uzuni, while adding one key pass and one tackle. The forward has started four of his five appearances this season and may have earned more minutes following his convincing performance.