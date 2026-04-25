Jayden Nelson News: Starts against Houston
Nelson (lower leg) is in the starting lineup to face Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Nelson was questionable for this game after missing the previous league contest, but he managed to recover from his leg issue in time to see meaningful action. He'll likely play on the left wing, causing Joseph Rosales to move to a central position. Nelson has been rather active in offensive tasks this year but remains with one goal in seven appearances prior to this game.
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