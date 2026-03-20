Jayden Reid Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Reid is questionable for Saturday's clash with Colorado Rapids after suffering an ankle injury.
Reid could leave his side without the only left-back they've used this season. Still, the severity of his issue is currently unclear. With Justin Reynolds (hamstring) also sidelined, there's a chance his spot will have to be covered by a midfielder or youth player.
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