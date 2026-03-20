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Jayden Reid Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Reid is questionable for Saturday's clash with Colorado Rapids after suffering an ankle injury.

Reid could leave his side without the only left-back they've used this season. Still, the severity of his issue is currently unclear. With Justin Reynolds (hamstring) also sidelined, there's a chance his spot will have to be covered by a midfielder or youth player.

Jayden Reid
Sporting Kansas City
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