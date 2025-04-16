Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayden Reid headshot

Jayden Reid Injury: Spotted training solo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Reid (foot) was seen training separately from the team Wednesday, per Matt Baker.

Reid was limited to individual work on the sidelines, and there's still no official timeline for his full return. He has missed all eight of St. Louis' matches so far this season with a foot injury. The 23-year-old midfielder had two assists, 11 crosses and 16 tackles across 12 appearances last year.

Jayden Reid
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now