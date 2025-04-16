Jayden Reid Injury: Spotted training solo
Reid (foot) was seen training separately from the team Wednesday, per Matt Baker.
Reid was limited to individual work on the sidelines, and there's still no official timeline for his full return. He has missed all eight of St. Louis' matches so far this season with a foot injury. The 23-year-old midfielder had two assists, 11 crosses and 16 tackles across 12 appearances last year.
