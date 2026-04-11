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Jayden Reid News: Starting against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Reid (ankle) is in the starting lineup Saturday versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Reid should be active in the left side of the defense if he avoids any setback in his return from a two-game absence. He has completed the full 90 minutes in every match he has been available for this year, tallying 16 crosses (one accurate), 11 clearances and nine tackles (four won) over that period. His return means Ethan Bartlow is now among the substitutes Saturday.

Jayden Reid
Sporting Kansas City
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