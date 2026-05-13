Jaziel Orozco Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Orozco suffered an apparent muscular injury that forced him to leave the field in Wednesday's clash against Los Angeles FC.

Orozco was replaced by Rafael Santos after starting in an unusual wing-back spot in this game. The young defender is now at serious risk of missing the next few games, especially given the quick turnaround during this congested week. He had previously been active in a central position, making eight MLS starts this campaign, but he spent some time in concussion protocol in April.