Jaziel Orozco Injury: In concussion protocol

Orozco is working through concussion protocol and is expected to miss Wednesday's fixture but is targeting a return for Saturday's clash against Seattle, according to coach Yoann Damet, per Matthew Rocchio of STL Sports Central. "Jazi is going through concussion protocol. He's going to be out on Wednesday, hopefully he's ready to go for the weekend."

Orozco had been forced off in the 76th minute of Saturday's draw against FC Dallas, and the concussion diagnosis explains the early substitution for a player who had consistently logged heavy minutes this season. The club will follow standard protocol before clearing him for the Seattle clash, with his availability for the weekend depending entirely on how he responds over the coming days. Mamadou Mbacke Fall could take his spot in the back-three if he had to miss the clash.