Jaziel Orozco Injury: Put with hamstring injury

Orozco is out for the time being with a hamstring injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Orozco has been absent for consecutive matchdays with this hamstring injury after previously clearing a concussion protocol, making it a difficult stretch for the young player, dealing with two separate issues. No timetable has been given for the hamstring, and the club is clearly not rushing him back. However, the young defender will be able to use the break to heal up.