Jaziel Orozco Injury: Taken off injured

Orozco was subbed off due to injury in the 76th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Orozco had to com off in the 76th minute Saturday with an apparent injury. He has always been able to play past the 85th minutes this season, so his substitution could be a cause for some concern. He is expected to be day to day leading up to the trip to Seattle, pending on how he feels during training.