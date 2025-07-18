Jaziel Orozco News: Signs first-team contract

Orozco has signed a first-team contract with St. Louis, according to his club.

Orozco has finally been called up to the St. Louis first team, pulled up from their secondary squad on a half-season deal that runs until the end of the campaign. However, he will hold options for further seasons, having three years of options until the end of the 2028 season. He has started twice in both appearances this season, hoping to see more of that after signing a contract.