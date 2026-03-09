Jaziel Orozco News: Strong defensive output in loss

Orozco had three tackles (one won), four clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Orozco matched a team-high Saturday with four clearances as he attempted to clear his lines in St. Louis's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle. The academy graduate also managed three tackles (one won) and three interceptions over his 90 minutes of play. Orozco seems to have broken through the St. Louis ranks, having played the full 90 minutes in each of their first three MLS fixtures of 2026.