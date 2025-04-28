Fantasy Soccer
J.C. Ngando headshot

J.C. Ngando News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Ngando assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Minnesota United.

Ngando got back on the scoresheet during Sunday's win, setting up a goal and creating three chances. With some better finishing Ngando could have come away with plenty of assists Sunday. On the whole it was still another excellent showing for Ngando, who has thrived as Vancouver continue a red-hot start.

J.C. Ngando
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
