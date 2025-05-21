J.C. Ngando News: Plays full game Tuesday

Ngando (Not Injury Related) played the full game in the Canadian Championship against Valour FC, confirming he is back available moving forward.

Ngando missed the last contest against Austin on Sunday as he was reportedly dealing with a passport issue. He played the full game on Tuesday in the Canadian Championship, suggesting he is likely back available moving forward for the Whitecaps. He started in his last four appearances including Tuesday's game, so he should return directly to the starting XI for Saturday's game against Real Salt Lake.