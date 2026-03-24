J.C. Ngando News: Three tackles in loss
Ngando won all three of his tackle attempts and had one block in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus San Jose.
Playing only his second match of the year Ngando appeared to be finding his footing. The midfielder played only 65 minutes but was a thorn in the side of San Jose players all afternoon. After missing the last two matches, Ngando was lifted for a late sub, a trend that could continue on Saturday versus Portland.
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