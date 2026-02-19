Jean Butez headshot

Jean Butez News: Allows one goal versus Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Butez made three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Butez stepped up in the first half, denying a pair of menacing attempts, but conceded on a one-on-one situation against Rafael Leao in the second half. He has kept three clean sheets, made 11 saves and given up three goals in the last five matches. Up next, Como will face Juventus away Saturday.

Jean Butez
Como
