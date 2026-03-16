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Jean Butez News: Beaten once in Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Butez made no saves and four clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Roma.

Butez conceded on a penalty kick by Donyell Malen, and Roma didn't have further attempts on target. He has conceded exactly one goal in three fixtures on the trot, recording three saves and seven clearances over that span. Up next, Como will host Pisa on Sunday.

Jean Butez
Como
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