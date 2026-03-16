Jean Butez News: Beaten once in Roma clash
Butez made no saves and four clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Roma.
Butez conceded on a penalty kick by Donyell Malen, and Roma didn't have further attempts on target. He has conceded exactly one goal in three fixtures on the trot, recording three saves and seven clearances over that span. Up next, Como will host Pisa on Sunday.
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