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Jean Butez News: Concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Butez had two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan.

Butez could not maintain his clean sheet run, conceding four times in what proved a heavy defeat. The result ties the most goals he has conceded in a single game this season, a figure first reached against the same opponent, Inter Milan, in the earlier fixture between the sides. He will be looking to put the performance behind him ahead of Friday's meeting with Sassuolo.

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