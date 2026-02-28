Jean Butez News: Concedes once versus Lecce
Butez recorded one save and two clearances and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Lecce.
Butez was beaten by a point-blank range header on the first offensive action by Lecce and had to intervene very little besides that. He has kept one clean sheet in the last four fixtures, making eight saves and conceding four goals. Up next, Como will face Cagliari away Saturday.
