Jean Butez News: Concedes one
Butez recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Cremonese.
Butez only allowed one goal while failing to make a save during the win Sunday. He completes his second season with Como, playing all 38 league matches, only allowing 29 goals while making 88 saves with 19 clean sheets, which also lead Serie A as he takes home the golden glove award.
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