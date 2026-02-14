Jean Butez News: Concedes twice against Fiorentina

Butez recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Fiorentina.

Butez saw a streak of three consecutive clean sheets come to an end because of a pair of defensive blunders, leading to Nicolo Fagioli's easy finish and Moise Kean's PK. He has made 10 saves and surrendered six goals in the last six tilts. Up next, Como will face Milan away Wednesday.