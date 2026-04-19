Jean Butez News: Concedes twice in loss

Butez had two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Butez made two saves and conceded two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against Sassuolo, extending his run to two straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, having conceded six goals while making four saves across his last two appearances. He will look to bounce back in the next Serie A match against Genoa.