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Jean Butez News: Doesn't concede against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Butez registered three saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win against Verona.

Butez thwarted a few attempts, especially in the first half, and kept his third straight clean sheet and his 18th in the season. He has made five saves over that span. Up next, Como will host Parma next Sunday.

Jean Butez
Como
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