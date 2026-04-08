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Jean Butez News: Four saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Butez had four saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw against Udinese.

Butez made four saves and two clearances Monday to earn a clean sheet in Como's scoreless draw versus Udinese. The performance marked the veteran keeper's second consecutive appearance with a clean sheet and his league-leading 15th clean sheet of the Serie A campaign. Buetz will look for another strong performance Sunday when Como host league leaders Inter Milan.

Jean Butez
Como
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