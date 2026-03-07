Jean Butez headshot

Jean Butez News: Gives up one goal in Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Butez registered two saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Butez wasn't perfect on a close-range header on Cagliari's goal, but had a monster save late in the tilt to preserve the victory. He has blanked the opponents once in the last five fixtures, making 10 saves and giving up five goals. Up next, Como will host Roma next Sunday.

Jean Butez
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean Butez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean Butez See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 12, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 18, 2023