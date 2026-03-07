Jean Butez News: Gives up one goal in Cagliari game
Butez registered two saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.
Butez wasn't perfect on a close-range header on Cagliari's goal, but had a monster save late in the tilt to preserve the victory. He has blanked the opponents once in the last five fixtures, making 10 saves and giving up five goals. Up next, Como will host Roma next Sunday.
