Jean Butez headshot

Jean Butez News: Has decent performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Butez registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Napoli.

Butez had a fairly solid outing against Napoli in Sunday's victory. The French keeper made three saves, conceded just one goal, and made one diving save and one from inside his own box. Butez has conceded 11 goals in 8 starts for Como this season, but if he continues to be dependable like what's on Sunday, he could earn his second clean sheet of the season when the club visits Roma this Sunday.

Jean Butez
Como
More Stats & News
