Jean Butez News: Has decent performance

Butez had a fairly solid outing against Napoli in Sunday's victory. The French keeper made three saves, conceded just one goal, and made one diving save and one from inside his own box. Butez has conceded 11 goals in 8 starts for Como this season, but if he continues to be dependable like what's on Sunday, he could earn his second clean sheet of the season when the club visits Roma this Sunday.