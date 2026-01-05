Butez extends a strong stretch with his seventh clean sheet in 11 starts, but this one was far shakier than the trend suggests, as he produced none of the shot stopping that has driven his value and was actually beaten by Nicolo Zaniolo before an offside call spared him. The clean sheet still helps his long‑term profile, yet this outing underscores how volatile he becomes when Como silence opponents too much, leaving him fully dependent on clean sheet equity rather than his usually reliable volume.