Jean Butez News: Records clean sheet in win

Butez registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 5-0 win over Pisa.

Butez was not required to make a save and made one clearance Sunday as Como ran roughshod over Pisa in a 5-0 home win. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made six saves and eight clearances while conceding three goals and recording two clean sheets. Butez's next test is likely to come April 6 when Como hosts Udinese.