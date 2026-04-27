Jean Butez News: Secures clean sheet
Butez had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.
Butez played a key role in Sunday's 2-0 win at Genoa, making a crucial save to help his side secure the clean sheet. Butez continues his strong season with 82 saves, 28 goals conceded and 16 clean sheets in 34 Serie A appearances, contributing directly to his team's fifth-place standing and their push for a Champions League spot in the final stretch. He will look to maintain this momentum against Napoli on Saturday.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean Butez See More