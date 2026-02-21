Jean Butez News: Three saves in clean sheet

Butez registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Juventus.

Butez shut out Juventus with a three saves, two from inside the box. It marked his fourth clean sheet in six appearances and 13th of the campaign. Since mid October, he has not gone more than two consecutive games without a shutout. He'll aim to keep that trend Saturday versus Lecce, the team with the fewest goals in the league.