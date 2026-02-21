Jean Butez headshot

Jean Butez News: Three saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Butez registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Juventus.

Butez shut out Juventus with a three saves, two from inside the box. It marked his fourth clean sheet in six appearances and 13th of the campaign. Since mid October, he has not gone more than two consecutive games without a shutout. He'll aim to keep that trend Saturday versus Lecce, the team with the fewest goals in the league.

Jean Butez
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean Butez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean Butez See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 12, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 18, 2023