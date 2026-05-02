Jean Butez News: Untested in Napoli clash
Butez recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.
Butez had to intervene just once since Como had the upper hand for most of the game, and the Napoli players lacked precision in their few attempts. He has blanked the opponents twice in the last six fixtures, making 10 saves and giving up six goals. Up next, Como will face Verona away next Sunday.
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