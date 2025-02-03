Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Records own goal

Castelletto recorded an own goal and three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Reims.

Castelletto s flailing attempted at a clearance on an in-swinging corner Sunday resulted in an own goal, though Nantes were able to overcome the error in a 2-1 victory over Stade Reims. Despite the own goal, the defender held his own defensively over his 90 minutes of play, making two tackles (one won) and four clearances. Castelletto has made 13 successive Ligue 1 appearances (13 starts) and played the full 90 minutes in 12 of those appearances.