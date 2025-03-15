Jean-Charles Castelletto News: Shown straight red

Castelletto was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Lille.

Castelletto will not be an option next match, as he is set to serve a suspension after seeing a red card. This will suspend him against Le Havre on March 30, set to return against Nice on April 4. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Kevin Amian as a likely replacement.