Jean-Clair Todibo headshot

Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Could be available against Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Todibo (calf) trained this week and could be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton, according to Nuno Espirito Santo. "JC, Wilson are improving, and we still have tomorrow to assess. We are positive that they can be available"

Todibo could be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after training this week, though competition remains tight in the back line, with two spots available for three center-backs, meaning he is battling with Konstantinos Mavropanos and Axel Disasi for a place in the starting XI. The center-back has been a regular contributor this season, logging 20 Premier League appearances while providing consistency in defense with his physicality, composure on the ball and ability to win duels.

Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham United
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