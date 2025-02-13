Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Clair Todibo headshot

Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Could make team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Todibo (undisclosed) is expected to make the squad Saturday, according to manager Graham Potter.

Todibo could be back this week, but in a limited role, as he has been claimed to at least be an option for the team. That said, it doesn't appear he is in any spot to see a start, maybe not even ready for minutes at all. That said, he could be on the bench when facing Brentford, although there is a solid chance he won't see any time and will have to wait another match to see some minutes.

Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now