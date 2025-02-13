Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Could make team sheet

Todibo (undisclosed) is expected to make the squad Saturday, according to manager Graham Potter.

Todibo could be back this week, but in a limited role, as he has been claimed to at least be an option for the team. That said, it doesn't appear he is in any spot to see a start, maybe not even ready for minutes at all. That said, he could be on the bench when facing Brentford, although there is a solid chance he won't see any time and will have to wait another match to see some minutes.