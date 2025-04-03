Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Hopeful for Saturday

Todibo appears to have been ill for Wednesday's match against Wolves and is questionable for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Graham Potter. "He just felt worse and worse as Tuesday went on. We thought he might be able to come on, but he was just getting worse. He's just finished Ramadan as well, and in the end he was just too poorly to play. He trained today and felt a lot better. We'll see how he reacts, and there's a chance he'll be involved."

