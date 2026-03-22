Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Late scratch Sunday
Todibo was a late scratch from Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to his club.
Todibo will not play Sunday despite initially being listed in the starting XI, with the defender suffering an apparent injury in warmups. This is rough news for the club as they lose a starter for the time being, having made 20 appearances this campaign. The good news is that he will have the international break to recover from whatever he was dealt, with Freddie Potts taking his spot Sunday.
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