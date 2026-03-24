Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Suffers calf injury
Todibo (calf) missed Sunday's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa due to an injury, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Hammers Headlines.
Todibo was lined up to start Sunday's showdown against the Villains, but a calf issue flared up in the pre-match warmup and kept him out of the lineup. Freddie Potts stepped into the starting XI and could be in line for a bigger workload if the French defender's injury turns out to be more than a short-term setback once he's evaluated after the international break.
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