Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Suffers calf injury

Todibo (calf) missed Sunday's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa due to an injury, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Hammers Headlines.

Todibo was lined up to start Sunday's showdown against the Villains, but a calf issue flared up in the pre-match warmup and kept him out of the lineup. Freddie Potts stepped into the starting XI and could be in line for a bigger workload if the French defender's injury turns out to be more than a short-term setback once he's evaluated after the international break.