Jean-Clair Todibo headshot

Jean-Clair Todibo Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Todibo (calf) missed Sunday's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa due to an injury, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Hammers Headlines.

Todibo was lined up to start Sunday's showdown against the Villains, but a calf issue flared up in the pre-match warmup and kept him out of the lineup. Freddie Potts stepped into the starting XI and could be in line for a bigger workload if the French defender's injury turns out to be more than a short-term setback once he's evaluated after the international break.

Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham United
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