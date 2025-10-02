Todibo missed the club's last match due to undisclosed reasons, but appears to be back in the saddle this week, with the defender looking to have trained ahead of the match. This is good news for both parties, as he is expected to serve a decent role but has only played and started in two games this season, going unused on two occasions while missing out completely twice. The hope will be that he can return to the starting role he held through the first two games of the season, with Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos as the club's other options in the center of the defense.