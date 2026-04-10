Jean-Clair Todibo headshot

Jean-Clair Todibo News: Available off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Todibo (calf) is on the bench for Friday's game against Wolverhampton.

Todibo trained well throughout the week and has earned a spot on the bench as a result. That said, the defender isn't expected to have a ton of fantasy value in the near future. Right now, he's a clear backup option behind the duo of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Axel Disasi.

Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Clair Todibo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jean-Clair Todibo See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago