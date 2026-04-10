Jean-Clair Todibo News: Available off bench Friday
Todibo (calf) is on the bench for Friday's game against Wolverhampton.
Todibo trained well throughout the week and has earned a spot on the bench as a result. That said, the defender isn't expected to have a ton of fantasy value in the near future. Right now, he's a clear backup option behind the duo of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Axel Disasi.
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