Jean-Clair Todibo News: Back from suspension
Todibo is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Todibo is no longer banned after his time out after a red card, set to face Bournemouth on Sunday. After his three games out, a starting role should be waiting for the defender, only missing two starts all season when an option, starting in all 18 appearances.
