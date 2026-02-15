Jean-Clair Todibo headshot

Jean-Clair Todibo News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Todibo is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Todibo is no longer banned after his time out after a red card, set to face Bournemouth on Sunday. After his three games out, a starting role should be waiting for the defender, only missing two starts all season when an option, starting in all 18 appearances.

Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham United
