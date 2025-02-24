Jean-Clair Todibo News: Plays 62 against Arsenal

Todibo started and played 62 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Todibo was back with the club after a few weeks out due to an undisclosed injury, seeing the start immediately. He would play 62 minutes in the win, notching one tackle, an interception and six clearances. He has started in nine of his 16 appearances this season while going unused a few times and will likely continue in a rotational role.